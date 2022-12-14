UrduPoint.com

Biden Declares Day Of Remembrance Of 2012 Sandy Hook School Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Biden Declares Day of Remembrance of 2012 Sandy Hook School Shooting

President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued a proclamation declaring a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in the US state of Connecticut.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued a proclamation declaring a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in the US state of Connecticut.

"Ten years ago, a lone gunman killed 20 first-graders and 6 educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut," Biden said in a proclamation.�"Today, those first-graders should be sitting in eleventh-grade classrooms, planning for their high school graduation and all the possibilities ahead.�Those educators should be preparing lessons for new groups of students and enjoying full lives surrounded by their loved ones.� Instead, their desks are forever empty, their families are left with holes in their hearts, and our Nation is missing a piece of its soul."

Biden said that day changed the lives of every survivor and many of them still feel physical and emotional wounds from the shooting.

The US president underscored the importance of protecting children in the United States.

"This summer, I signed into law the first major bipartisan gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, which helps to keep firearms away from people who are a danger to themselves and others.� And I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President by this point in their Administration," he said.

Biden also noted that it is important to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"I am optimistic because I have seen the courage and resolve of the Sandy Hook families.� They have suffered unimaginable loss but have turned their pain into purpose," he said.

Related Topics

United States All From

Recent Stories

US businesses pump investment into Africa at Biden ..

US businesses pump investment into Africa at Biden summit

5 minutes ago
 US to Sanction Russian Tycoon Potanin, His Compani ..

US to Sanction Russian Tycoon Potanin, His Companies - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Turkish Military Drone Bayraktar Kizilelma Makes M ..

Turkish Military Drone Bayraktar Kizilelma Makes Maiden Flight

6 minutes ago
 Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy calls on AJK President; d ..

Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy calls on AJK President; discusses deteriorating human r ..

6 minutes ago
 KP assembly's committee directs to activate commun ..

KP assembly's committee directs to activate community schools

13 minutes ago
 LHC orders action against police officials for kee ..

LHC orders action against police officials for keeping three persons in illegal ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.