UrduPoint.com

Biden Declares Days Of Prayer, Remembrance For 21st Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Biden Declares Days of Prayer, Remembrance for 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terror Attacks

US President Joe Biden on Friday declared National Days of Prayer and Remembrance through Sunday in acknowledgment of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and sparked the War on Terror

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday declared National Days of Prayer and Remembrance through Sunday in acknowledgment of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and sparked the War on Terror.

"On September 11, 2001, an act of deliberate evil ripped 2,977 innocent lives from this world in a horrifying attack on our Nation. For 21 years, children have grown up without parents. Parents have grieved lost children. Husbands and wives have had to push forward without their partners by their sides," Biden said in a proclamation. "Now, therefore, I... proclaim September 9, 2022 through September 11, 2022 as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance."

People around the world are invited to join in to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks and their loved ones with prayer, contemplation, memorial services, vigils and other activities, Biden said.

People are also invited to join in asking for continued "guidance, mercy, and protection," as well as giving thanks for the freedoms they enjoy, Biden added.

Due to the work of the US intelligence and counterterrorism communities, some victims' families will hopefully be able to find some measure of closure, according to Biden.

On September 11, 2001, members of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) flew airplanes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, as well as the Pentagon. A fourth plane believed to be targeting a Federal building in Washington also crashed in Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board.

The attacks sparked the global War on Terror, including the conflict in Afghanistan, which did not resolve until August 2021. The War on Terror also included major military operations in Iraq, Somalia, Pakistan and Yemen.

Additionally, the attacks prompted the US government to bolster its national security and surveillance apparatus, including through the passage of the PATRIOT Act and creation of the Department of Homeland Security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Attack Terrorist Afghanistan World Russia Washington Pentagon Yemen Iraq August September Sunday Prayer From Government

Recent Stories

Almost 90% of German Companies Say Shortage of Ski ..

Almost 90% of German Companies Say Shortage of Skilled Workforce a Concern - Pol ..

53 seconds ago
 White House Says 'Long Way to Go' Before Biden May ..

White House Says 'Long Way to Go' Before Biden May Encounter Putin at G20

55 seconds ago
 ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests three f ..

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests three from Karachi, Sukkur

56 seconds ago
 Ruarts Foundation Opens Exhibition of Upcycled Scu ..

Ruarts Foundation Opens Exhibition of Upcycled Sculptures in Moscow

57 seconds ago
 At UN, Pakistan stresses for defeating terrorism b ..

At UN, Pakistan stresses for defeating terrorism by addressing its root causes

4 minutes ago
 White House Says Expects Congress to Commit Furthe ..

White House Says Expects Congress to Commit Further $3.5Bln for Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.