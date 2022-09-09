Biden Declares Days of Prayer, Remembrance for 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terror Attacks

US President Joe Biden on Friday declared National Days of Prayer and Remembrance through Sunday in acknowledgment of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and sparked the War on Terror

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday declared National Days of Prayer and Remembrance through Sunday in acknowledgment of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and sparked the War on Terror.

"On September 11, 2001, an act of deliberate evil ripped 2,977 innocent lives from this world in a horrifying attack on our Nation. For 21 years, children have grown up without parents. Parents have grieved lost children. Husbands and wives have had to push forward without their partners by their sides," Biden said in a proclamation. "Now, therefore, I... proclaim September 9, 2022 through September 11, 2022 as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance."

People around the world are invited to join in to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks and their loved ones with prayer, contemplation, memorial services, vigils and other activities, Biden said.

People are also invited to join in asking for continued "guidance, mercy, and protection," as well as giving thanks for the freedoms they enjoy, Biden added.

Due to the work of the US intelligence and counterterrorism communities, some victims' families will hopefully be able to find some measure of closure, according to Biden.

On September 11, 2001, members of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) flew airplanes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, as well as the Pentagon. A fourth plane believed to be targeting a Federal building in Washington also crashed in Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board.

The attacks sparked the global War on Terror, including the conflict in Afghanistan, which did not resolve until August 2021. The War on Terror also included major military operations in Iraq, Somalia, Pakistan and Yemen.

Additionally, the attacks prompted the US government to bolster its national security and surveillance apparatus, including through the passage of the PATRIOT Act and creation of the Department of Homeland Security.