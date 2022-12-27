UrduPoint.com

Biden Declares Emergency In State Of New York Due To Severe Winter Storm - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 09:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in the state of New York due to a severe winter storm, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from a severe winter storm beginning on December 23, 2022, and continuing," according to the statement.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures," the statement said.

Earlier reports said at least 12 states, namely Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin reported a total of 50 deaths. The city of Buffalo in northeastern New York state had the most casualties, with more than a meter of snow falling over the weekend. As of today, at least 14 people had died, according to reports.

