UrduPoint.com

Biden Declares Emergency In States Of Illinois, Tennessee Due To Tornadoes, Storms

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:03 PM

Biden Declares Emergency in States of Illinois, Tennessee due to Tornadoes, Storms

US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the states of Illinois and Tennessee after severe tornadoes and storms swept through the areas and ordered federal assistance to the local population

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the states of Illinois and Tennessee after severe tornadoes and storms swept through the areas and ordered federal assistance to the local population.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Illinois and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on December 10, 2021," the White House said in a statement.

A similar order was issued concerning the US state of Tennessee.

According to the official statements, the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will coordinate all disaster relief efforts to help residents.

"FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.� Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding," the statement said.

Late on Friday and Saturday, a series of tornadoes and hurricanes swept through the central and southern parts of the United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties. The disaster hit several US states, including Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. On Saturday, Biden approved Kentucky Emergency Declaration and ordered federal assistance to the state, where tornadoes killed at least 74 people.

Related Topics

White House United States December All From

Recent Stories

Tokyo shares fall ahead of Fed decision on 14th De ..

Tokyo shares fall ahead of Fed decision on 14th Dec, 2021

57 seconds ago
 Killing spree by Indian troops has brought South A ..

Killing spree by Indian troops has brought South Asia to brink of nuclear collus ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador presents credentials to Crown Princ ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to Crown Prince of Liechtenstein

34 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib condemns terrorist attack on Pak-Ira ..

Farrukh Habib condemns terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border post

29 minutes ago
 Nine arrested,with 5600 liters of liquor in Khanew ..

Nine arrested,with 5600 liters of liquor in Khanewal

30 minutes ago
 President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah announc ..

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah announces holding of "Independent Fil ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.