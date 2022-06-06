UrduPoint.com

Biden Declares Emergency With Respect To Electricity Generation - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Biden Declares Emergency With Respect to Electricity Generation - White House

US President Joe Biden has declared a national emergency with regard to the production of electricity and has authorized actions to address the matter, according to the text of a declaration released by the White House on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) US President Joe Biden has declared a national emergency with regard to the production of electricity and has authorized actions to address the matter, according to the text of a declaration released by the White House on Monday.

"THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

, President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including by section 318(a) of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended, 19 U.S.C. 1318(a), do hereby declare an emergency to exist with respect to the threats to the availability of sufficient electricity generation capacity to meet expected customer demand," the declaration said.

The declaration of an emergency enabled Biden to order a 24-month pause on tariffs on solar imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, the declaration said.

Related Topics

Thailand Electricity White House United States Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam From

Recent Stories

Profiteers business to be sealed for indefinite pe ..

Profiteers business to be sealed for indefinite period: Chief Secretary

47 seconds ago
 Another fire eruption reported in Kani Guram fores ..

Another fire eruption reported in Kani Guram forest

50 seconds ago
 Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

52 seconds ago
 CPBC President for more steps to boost bilateral t ..

CPBC President for more steps to boost bilateral trade

53 seconds ago
 Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Ze ..

Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Zelenskyy

23 minutes ago
 7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 work ..

7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 workshop held in AJK

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.