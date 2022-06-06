Biden Declares Emergency With Respect to Electricity Generation - White House

US President Joe Biden has declared a national emergency with regard to the production of electricity and has authorized actions to address the matter, according to the text of a declaration released by the White House on Monday

"THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

, President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including by section 318(a) of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended, 19 U.S.C. 1318(a), do hereby declare an emergency to exist with respect to the threats to the availability of sufficient electricity generation capacity to meet expected customer demand," the declaration said.

The declaration of an emergency enabled Biden to order a 24-month pause on tariffs on solar imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, the declaration said.