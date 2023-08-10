Open Menu

Biden Declares Hawaii Fires A 'major' Disaster, Unblocks Federal Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Biden declares Hawaii fires a 'major' disaster, unblocks federal aid

US President Joe Biden on Thursday declared the Hawaii wildfires a "major disaster," unblocking federal funds for the hard-hit island of Maui after the flames claimed at least 36 lives and razed a historic town.

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden on Thursday declared the Hawaii wildfires a "major disaster," unblocking Federal funds for the hard-hit island of Maui after the flames claimed at least 36 lives and razed a historic town.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires," a White House statement said.

Brushfires on Maui's west coast -- fueled by high winds from a hurricane passing to the south -- broke out Tuesday and rapidly engulfed the seaside town of Lahaina, forcing some residents to flee into the ocean.

Biden's office said he had spoken Thursday by phone with Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

The president "expressed his deep condolences for the lives lost and vast destruction of land and property," the White House said.

