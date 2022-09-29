UrduPoint.com

Biden Declares 'Major Disaster' In Florida Due To Hurricane Ian - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Biden Declares 'Major Disaster' in Florida Due to Hurricane Ian - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden declared a "major disaster" in Florida on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the area and left 2.5 million people without power.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning on September 23, 2022, and continuing," the White House said in a statement.

That assistance may include the provision of temporary housing, the restoration of damaged housing, as well as the issuance of loans to compensate for property losses.

"Federal funding also is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota and emergency protective measures statewide," it added.

Over 2.5 million people were left without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 storm, made landfall on Wednesday. The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set to lead the government's response efforts, alongside the Red Cross and Florida National Guard among others.

