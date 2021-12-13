Biden Declares Major Disaster in Kentucky After Deadly Tornado Event - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky, where dozens of people died because of the tornado outbreak, the White House informs.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021, and continuing," the White House said on Sunday.

Federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property damage, the White House specified. Damage assessments continue and additional forms of assistance could be designated later.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday that the death toll from the tornado event in the state was at over 80, but could actually exceed 100.

The governor said that one of the tornadoes was on the ground for at least 227 miles (365 kilometers), 200 of which were in Kentucky, and there are whole towns that have been destroyed.

Late on Saturday, Biden said at a briefing that the string of over 30 deadly tornadoes that were reported on Friday and Saturday was "likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history."

The president said he had discussed the situation with the governors of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee and declared a state of emergency in Kentucky.

Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville killed at least six people, according to Governor Jay Robert Pritzker.