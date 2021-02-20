Biden Declares Major Disaster in Texas After Heavy Winter Storms - White House

US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state of Texas after winter storms almost paralyzed the region, the White House said on Saturday.

"Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms beginning on February 11, 2021, and continuing," the statement says.

The decision provides for allocation of federal funding to the affected areas, it explained.