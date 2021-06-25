Biden Declares State of Emergency in Florida Following House Collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida where a rescue operation is underway following the collapse of a multi-storey house.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the Surfside Building Collapse beginning on June 24, 2021, and continuing," the White House said.

The decision authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all efforts concerning "alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population."

The partial house collapse occurred in the town of Surfside. The authorities said that about half of 130 flats were destroyed. At least three people were found dead, while 99 are missing.