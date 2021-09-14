UrduPoint.com

Biden Declares State Of Emergency In Louisiana Over Storm Nicholas - White House

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the southeastern state of Louisiana in connection with tropical storm Nicholas raging across the region, the White House said.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

declared that an emergency exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Nicholas beginning on September 12, 2021, and continuing," the administration said in a statement late on Monday.

According to the most recent advisory of the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) late on Monday, storm Nicholas has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane ahead of its expected landfall in Texas. The NHC also warned that the natural disaster may affect parts of Louisiana in the coming days.

