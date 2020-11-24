Biden Declares US Presidential Election 'Over', Calls for Unity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden has declared the US national election process to be completed following the official certification of his victory in several key battleground states and called for the American people to come together in unity in a statement on Tuesday.

"The election is over," Biden said. "It's time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonize one another.

We have to come together."

Incumbent President Donald Trump has said he won the election and will not concede defeat, adding that his legal team continues to launch challenges in courts.

Biden's transition team is set to begin meeting with US Federal officials and conduct other meetings in the next few days after the General Services Administration has allowed Biden himself and his running mate Kamala Harris to do so, the transition team said also on Tuesday.