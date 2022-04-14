UrduPoint.com

Biden Deeply Concerned About Avoiding World War III, Nuclear Conflict - CIA Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Biden Deeply Concerned About Avoiding World War III, Nuclear Conflict - CIA Chief

US President Joe Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war as well as avoiding the threshold in which a nuclear conflict becomes possible amid the conflict in Ukraine, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war as well as avoiding the threshold in which a nuclear conflict becomes possible amid the conflict in Ukraine, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said on Thursday.

"We're obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible" Burns said.

Burns pointed out that although Russia is at higher nuclear alert levels, the United States has so far not seen a lot of practical evidence of the kind of deployments or military dispositions that would reinforce that concern.

However, the CIA is monitoring the situation very intently and no one takes lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low yield nuclear weapons, Burns added.

US media reported that the White House assembled a team of security officials to develop response plans for the United States and its allies in case Russia engages weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine. The response team was established by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's memorandum in February, four days after the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Russia Nuclear White House CIA Alert United States February World War Media

Recent Stories

HDA starts demarcation of roads for the parking fa ..

HDA starts demarcation of roads for the parking facilities

6 minutes ago
 German Chancellor felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

German Chancellor felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

6 minutes ago
 US Jury Finds Member of Islamic State 'Beatles' Ex ..

US Jury Finds Member of Islamic State 'Beatles' Execution Cell Guilty - Reports

6 minutes ago
 London Imposes Largest Asset Freeze in UK History ..

London Imposes Largest Asset Freeze in UK History on 2 Associates of Abramovich

10 minutes ago
 SSP directs to take strict action against traffic ..

SSP directs to take strict action against traffic rules violators

10 minutes ago
 Yacht Allegedly Owned by Usmanov's Sister Not Seiz ..

Yacht Allegedly Owned by Usmanov's Sister Not Seized, But Cannot Be Used - Germa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.