Biden Deeply Concerned About Avoiding World War III, Nuclear Conflict - CIA Chief

US President Joe Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war as well as avoiding the threshold in which a nuclear conflict becomes possible amid the conflict in Ukraine, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war as well as avoiding the threshold in which a nuclear conflict becomes possible amid the conflict in Ukraine, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said on Thursday.

"We're obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible" Burns said.

Burns pointed out that although Russia is at higher nuclear alert levels, the United States has so far not seen a lot of practical evidence of the kind of deployments or military dispositions that would reinforce that concern.

However, the CIA is monitoring the situation very intently and no one takes lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low yield nuclear weapons, Burns added.

US media reported that the White House assembled a team of security officials to develop response plans for the United States and its allies in case Russia engages weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine. The response team was established by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's memorandum in February, four days after the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.