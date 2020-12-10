UrduPoint.com
Biden Defense Chief Pick Austin To Take On Task Of Rebuilding Alliances - VP-Elect Harris

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Biden Defense Chief Pick Austin to Take on Task of Rebuilding Alliances - VP-Elect Harris

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will have to work on rebuilding American alliances across the world, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said on Wednesday.

"Even as we work to contain this pandemic and responsibly open our economy, we also need to lead the Defense Department into the future, rebuild and renew global alliances and partnerships and make sure the United States is prepared to address new threats and new challenges from cyber to climate," Harris said officially introducing together with Biden their pick for the Pentagon chief.

If confirmed, former US Central Command head, Austin, would be the first African American to lead the Defense Department.

In his speech, the nominee said that he understands the role the Department of Defense plays in defending and supporting critical alliances around the world including in the Indo-Pacific and Europe.

"America is strong as long as it works with allies. Over the years I worked hand in hand with our diplomatic colleagues and partners around the globe and witnessed first hand what we are able to accomplish together," Austin said.

The nominee added that he looks forward "to resuming this important work," if confirmed.

