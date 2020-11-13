UrduPoint.com
Biden, Dem Congressional Leaders Discuss Need To Pass COVID-19 Relief Bill - Statement

Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Biden, Dem Congressional Leaders Discuss Need to Pass COVID-19 Relief Bill - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Projected president-elect Joe Biden in a telephone call with Democratic leadership in Congress discussed the urgent need to pass legislation to grant the US public help during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, his transition team said in a press release on Thursday.

"President-elect Joe Biden spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer," the release said. "They discussed the urgent need for the Congress to come together in the lame duck session on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that provides resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

Biden, Pelosi and Schumer highlighted the need to help small businesses, provide support to state and local governments, among other needs.

The release added they also discussed opportunities for a bipartisan effort to spur job growth in the United States.

More Stories From World

