Biden Denies He Would Impose Full Ban on Fracking for Oil, Gas in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh that he pledges not to ban fracking if he is elected to succeed President Donald Trump in November.

"I am not banning fracking," Biden said in his speech. "Let me say it again: No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.

"

The pledge to ban fracking was one of the key points of Hillary Clinton's failed 2016 campaign that cost her major support in the coal and natural gas producing US states.

However, Biden has repeatedly made clear that he would restore heavy regulations on fracking imposed during the Obama administration in which he served as Vice President for eight years.

Also, Biden chose as his running mate California Senator Kamala Harris - an outspoken supporter of the 2019 "Green New Deal" that advocates a complete ban on fracking.