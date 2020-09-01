UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Denies He Would Impose Full Ban On Fracking For Oil, Gas In US

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Biden Denies He Would Impose Full Ban on Fracking for Oil, Gas in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh that he pledges not to ban fracking if he is elected to succeed President Donald Trump in November.

"I am not banning fracking," Biden said in his speech. "Let me say it again: No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.

"

The pledge to ban fracking was one of the key points of Hillary Clinton's failed 2016 campaign that cost her major support in the coal and natural gas producing US states.

However, Biden has repeatedly made clear that he would restore heavy regulations on fracking imposed during the Obama administration in which he served as Vice President for eight years.

Also, Biden chose as his running mate California Senator Kamala Harris - an outspoken supporter of the 2019 "Green New Deal" that advocates a complete ban on fracking.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Hillary Clinton Trump Pittsburgh November Gas 2016 2019 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

2 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

40 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

2 hours ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure ..

1 hour ago

W.House calls on Russia to 'respect Belarus' sover ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.