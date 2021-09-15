Biden Denies Media Reports That Chinese Leader Turned Him Down for Meeting - Reuters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden told journalists that the reports about Chinese leader Xi Jinping turning him down for a one-on-one meeting in a phone call last week were untrue, Reuters reported.

The Financial Times reported earlier citing multiple people briefed on the recent Biden-Xi telephone call that Biden failed in his attempt to secure a bilateral meeting with the Chinese president during their call.

The newspaper said Tuesday that Biden proposed to Xi having a bilateral summit but Xi instead suggested Washington ease its tensions with Beijing.