Biden Departs Delaware, En Route To Washington For Inauguration

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden in a speech near Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday bid farewell to his home state before departing to Washington for the inauguration.

"It's deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here, a place that defines the very best of who we are as Americans," Biden said during a speech at the National Guard Center in New Castle, Delaware.

The Biden inauguration is set to take place on Wednesday at noon EST (17:00 GMT)) outside the US Capitol building.

The US capital has set up an unprecedented security posture leading up to Biden's inauguration, practically closing the city to the public and calling in 25,000 National Guard troops to ensure security during the event - in the absence of Donald Trump - for fear of ripple effects of the January 6 unrest.

