Biden Departs Geneva Following His Meeting With Russia's Putin - Reports

Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has left Geneva after meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapping up his first trip to Europe since inauguration, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The meeting of the two leaders took more than three hours, during which all the topics planned for discussion between the two powers' representatives were covered while both leaders said the summit was productive.

The meeting has become a discussion platform for a wide array of questions, including the recent cyberattacks on American companies, the conflict in Ukraine as well as strategic security cooperation following the extension of the New Start treaty.

One of the positive results of the summit has become the agreement on the return of the Russian and US ambassadors to their respective embassies.

