UrduPoint.com

Biden Designates Colombia At Major Non-NATO Ally To US - Memorandum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Biden Designates Colombia at Major Non-NATO Ally to US - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum that he officially designated Colombia to be considered a major non-NATO ally to the United States.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America... I hereby designate Colombia as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act," Biden said in the memorandum on Monday.

The designation will provide Colombia the opportunity to benefit from special access to US military and economic programs, but it does not provide security guarantees like those given to NATO members.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his Colombian counterpart last week about US plans to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally. The two defense leaders discussed the importance of maintaining a strong US-Colombia defense relationship and strengthening cooperation on strategic issues of mutual concern in Latin America, according to the Defense Department.

Related Topics

NATO Austin United States Colombia From

Recent Stories

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakis ..

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most I ..

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

3 hours ago
 Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

3 hours ago
 ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of ..

ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of Bishops in September

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to take hard decisions in national in ..

Govt decides to take hard decisions in national interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.