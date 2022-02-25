UrduPoint.com

Biden Designates Homeland Security Department As Lead Agency To Respond To Ukraine Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden has designated the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the lead agency to coordinate efforts on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the DHS said.

"The President has designated the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the lead Federal agency to coordinate domestic preparedness and response efforts related to the current Russia-Ukraine crisis. While there are no specific threats to the homeland at this time, DHS is taking appropriate steps to ensure Federal efforts are coordinated should the need arise," the department said in a statement on late Thursday.

The DHS has established a Unified Coordination Group to fulfill the president's task.

"As lead Federal agency, DHS has established a Unified Coordination Group (UCG) to ensure unity of effort across the Federal Government in preparing for and responding to possible threats to the homeland; develop and pursue strategic objectives and priorities; and coordinate with Federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial officials, as well as representatives of the private sector and nongovernmental entities in support of these objectives and priorities," the statement added.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

