Biden Designates US Presidential Delegation to Attend Liberia Bicentennial Celebrations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) President Joe Biden has designated presidential delegation to attend next week Liberia's bicentennial celebrations commemorating the arrival of free black Americans there in 1822, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Liberia to attend the Bicentennial Celebrations in Monrovia, Liberia on February 14, 2022," the White House said in a press release.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will lead the presidential delegation, accompanied by US Ambassador to Liberia Michael McCarthy, National Security Council Africa chief Dana Banks and Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, the release said.

The bicentennial celebrations mark the arrival of the first free Black Americans to Providence Island in 1822, which led to the establishment of the City of Monrovia, and in 1847, the Republic of Liberia, the report noted.