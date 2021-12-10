UrduPoint.com

Biden Did Not Address Crimea Issue In Conversation With Putin - Ryabkov

US President Joe Biden did not touch upon the issue of Crimea in the recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik

"My short answer - no," Ryabkov said when asked a relevant question.

However, if Biden had raised the topic of Crimea in talks with Putin, he would have received a "statement of facts that cannot be denied," the diplomat added, citing the issue of Alaska's affiliation, which Moscow never touches upon despite its history.

