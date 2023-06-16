Biden Did Not Have to Be Talked Out of Call With Xi After Balloon Incident - White House

The White House on Friday denied reports that President Joe Biden had to be dissuaded from talking with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after the US shot down a suspected balloon in its airspace last February

Earlier in the day, NBC news reported that Biden wanted to speak with Xi after the balloon incident but was talked out of doing so by his national security advisers.

"I want to be emphatic that the president did not have to be talked out of a call with President Xi," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said, as quoted by a White House pool reporter.

On February 4, the US military shot down what it said was a Chinese balloon near the coast of South Carolina, after US authorities speculated that the craft was on a surveillance mission across the continental United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his scheduled trip to China amid the ensuing deterioration of US-China relations.

Blinken has now rescheduled his trip to China for this weekend.

According to the NBC report, Biden's national security advisers recommended that the US reach out to China by engaging at first with low or mid-level officials and gradually work up to higher ranking ones.