Biden Did Not Make Specific Requests To China Over Ukraine In Call With Xi - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a call with President of China Xi Jinping did not make any specific requests to China and laid out his assessment of the situation in Ukraine, a senior US administration official said on Friday.

"The President (Biden) really wasn't making specific requests to China. He was laying out his assessment of the situation, what he thinks makes sense, and the implications of certain actions," the official said during a press briefing. "I think our view is that China will make its own decisions and today I'd describe that as sort of the nature of the call."

