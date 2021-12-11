Biden Did Not Offer to Hold Direct Talks With Donbas Republics - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Joe Biden during their conversation had not offered him to conduct direct talks with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics on a settlement in the region.

"No, he did not offer me. Frankly, this was not discussed in principle," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the 1+1 broadcaster.