Biden Did Not Receive Advance Notice Of Governor Cuomo's Resignation - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:47 PM

US President Joe Biden was not notified about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to step down over sexual abuse allegations, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden was not notified about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to step down over sexual abuse allegations, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"I know a number of you have asked whether the President has talked to the Attorney General, since this report came out, the answer's no," Psaki said. "Whether we had a heads up on this announcement today, the answer is - no."

Earlier on Tuesday, Cuomo said he was resigning over charges he sexually harassed nearly a dozen colleagues and accepted full responsibility for his actions although characterizing the allegations as "false.

"First, let me say the President made clear his views last week and those stand. Our view is that this is a story about these courageous women who came forward, told their stories, shared their stories and an investigation overseen by the Attorney General that of course concluded today in an outcome that the President called for, just last week," Psaki said.

Cuomo said that his resignation will be effective in 14 days.

Calls for impeaching Cuomo came after New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that the investigation into allegations against Cuomo concluded he violated state and Federal law.

