WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden conveyed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin concerns about Russia's military buildup along Ukrainian borders and wants to discuss Ukraine's sovereignty during a proposed bilateral summit, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"I am not going to get into hypotheticals about what might happen if Russia goes into Ukraine except just to say ... that the President has communicated directly, privately to President Putin his concern about Russia's military buildup and his view that the United States alongside other partners will stand firmly in defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Sullivan said in an interview with MSNBC.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that troops that were engaged in the surprise combat readiness check in the country's south and west, in the vicinity of Ukraine, are coming back to their permanent bases.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the military to return by May 1.

Sullivan said that the United States would continue addressing the issue "through high level diplomatic communication, not through issuing public ultimatums." The official added that Biden suggested that he and Putin discuss Ukraine during their first meeting that may take place this summer.

"Joe Biden is a man of his word. He said he would respond to Russia's harmful actions and he did. He also said he wasn't seeking to escalate, that he wanted the stable relationship. And so he offered the opportunity to sit down with Vladimir Putin in a third country this summer to talk about the full range of issues in our relationship, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Sullivan said.

He added that Biden intends "to follow through on that" if the US and Russia can work out a date and location for the summit.