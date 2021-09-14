Biden Directs Administration to Provide Paid Bonuses for Federal Firefighters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced on Monday his directive to the administration to provide additional paid bonuses for Federal firefighters.

"I directed my administration to provide for paid bonuses for every federal firefighter," Biden said during the meeting with fire agencies officials.

These bonuses will be "at least $15 an hour," he added.

Biden noted that this measure was all that his executive powers allowed him to exercise and that he was committed to cooperating with the US Congress in providing additional support for firefighters.