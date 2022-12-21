UrduPoint.com

Biden Directs Drawdown Of Up To $1Bln In Extra Military Aid For Ukraine - White House

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 10:14 PM

US President Joe Biden authorized the drawdown of up to $1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $1 billion in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," Biden said in a press release.

Biden is expected to announce a total of nearly $2 billion in new assistance for Ukraine, which will include a Patriot air defense system. Zelenskyy is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

