Biden Directs Federal Officials To Provide Assistance In Chesapeake Shooting - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Biden Directs Federal Officials to Provide Assistance in Chesapeake Shooting - White House

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed federal officials to provide assistance to people affected by the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed Federal officials to provide assistance to people affected by the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to a release.

"We are grateful to the first responders who mobilized to assist victims, and I have directed federal officials to provide any support and assistance needed to the people of Chesapeake," Biden said in the release. He added that "greater action" was needed on gun reform.

Police said the gunman in the shooting was a Walmart employee who shot six people dead and wounded four others before killing himself.

