Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Biden Directs Through Sullivan Team to Study Aerial Objects Posing Threat to US - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) President Joe Biden is forming a team through National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to study unidentified aerial objects that pose risks to the United States, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"The President through his National Security Advisor has today directed an interagency team to study the broader policy implications for detection, analysis and disposition of unidentified aerial objects that pose either safety or security risks," Kirby said during a White House press briefing.

The move comes after the United States and Canada downed three separate unidentified flying objects over the course of three days.

On Friday, the US military downed an object over northern Alaska, while Canada downed another object over the Yukon territory the next day. On Sunday, the US military downed a third object over Lake Huron.

Earlier this month, the United States also downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon, which the Biden administration claims to be part of a larger balloon surveillance program worldwide. However, China denies the accusations, instead claiming the airship was engaged in scientific research.

