Biden Directs Transfers Responsibility For Greenland From European To US Northern Command

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Directs Transfers Responsibility for Greenland from European to US Northern Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon on Friday to shift military responsibility for Greenland from the European Command to Northern Command.

"Pursuant to my authority as Commander in Chief, I hereby rescind direction dated January 13, 2021, to the Department of Defense to begin drafting Change 1 to the 2020 Unified Command Plan to reassign the responsibility for Greenland from United States European Command to United States Northern Command," Biden said in a memorandum.

