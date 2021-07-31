Biden Directs Treasury, State Departments to Recommend How to Get Remittances to Cubans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) US President Joe Biden directed the department of State and Treasury to provide him with recommendations within one month on how to get remittances to the Cuban people while bypassing the Cuban government.

"I've directed the State Department and Treasury Department to provide me, within one month, recommendations on how to maximize the flow of remittances to the Cuban people without the Cuban military taking their cut," Biden said on Friday.