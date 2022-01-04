Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19 - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A record number of Americans - 56% - say they disapprove of US President Joe Biden's handling of the pressing issues facing the United States, including the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll by Change Research revealed on Tuesday

The approval rating of 44% is the lowest support for Biden since he became president a year ago.

The overwhelming majority of Americans said they disapprove of how Biden has handled every major aspect of his job, but particularly the economy (60%), employment (58%) and immigration (72%).

Going forward, Americans said they are mostly concerned about the state of the economy (73%), health care costs (86%), the Federal debt (86%) and the increasing prices of everyday goods and services (89%).

Biden and former US President Donald Trump are viewed equally favorable by the same percentage of Americans (38%), according to the poll results.

The poll was conducted online among 1,895 registered voters from December 17-20 and has a margin of error of 2.3%.