UrduPoint.com

Biden Discussed Counterterrorism, Afghan Istan Evacuation With G20 Leaders - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Biden Discussed Counterterrorism, Afghan istan Evacuation With G20 Leaders - White House

US President Joe Biden met virtually with the G20 leaders and discussed counterterrorism efforts, including threats emanating from Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) and continuing evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghans from Afghanistan, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden met virtually with the G20 leaders and discussed counterterrorism efforts, including threats emanating from Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) and continuing evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghans from Afghanistan, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden met virtually with G20 Leaders today to discuss Afghanistan," the White House said in a press release. "The Leaders discussed the critical need to maintain a laser-focus on our enduring counterterrorism efforts, including against threats from ISIS-K, and ensuring safe passage for those foreign nationals and Afghan partners with documentation seeking to depart Afghanistan."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia White House From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complain ..

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complaint of 84 workers

20 seconds ago
 4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

1 minute ago
 Turkey Suggests Creating G20 Working Group on Afgh ..

Turkey Suggests Creating G20 Working Group on Afghanistan, Ready to Take Charge ..

1 minute ago
 G20 Leaders Discuss Importance of Free Passage Int ..

G20 Leaders Discuss Importance of Free Passage Into, Out of Afghanistan - Rutte

1 minute ago
 Commissioner gears up anti-encroachment drive alon ..

Commissioner gears up anti-encroachment drive along River Swat

1 minute ago
 DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.