Biden Discussed With Putin Escalation of Tensions on Russia-Ukraine Border - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US and Russian presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, discussed "Russia's escalating military buildup" near Ukraine's border in a Saturday phone call, the White House said.

"President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios," the White House said in a statement.