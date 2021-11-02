Biden Discusses Baltic Sea Security With Finnish Counterpart in Glasgow - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden discussed the security situation in the Baltic Sea with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto during a meeting at the UN Climate Change Summit (COP-26) in Glasgow, the White House said.

"President Biden met this evening with President Sauli Niinisto of Finland at COP-26 in Glasgow. President Biden underscored his strong commitment to the bilateral relationship and welcomed continued close cooperation on common challenges... The presidents also discussed the security situation in the Baltic Sea and northern Europe, including Finland's strong partnership with NATO," the White House said in a readout of the meeting on Monday.

The two leaders also discussed the event's Primary focus of climate change, the White House said. Biden lauded Finland's commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, they added.

Niinisto met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, during which time the presidents discussed cooperation on political, trade and humanitarian issues.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that Finland, a close partner of NATO and an important regional player, could contribute to establishing a dialogue between the alliance and Russia.