Biden Discusses China, Ukraine Aid With EC's Von Der Leyen - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 11:37 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden discussed topics including China and continuing support for Ukraine in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the White House said on Thursday.

"The two leaders discussed President von der Leyen's recent trip to Beijing and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights, and fair trade practices," the White House said in a statement.

Biden and von der Leyen reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the statement said.

Biden and von der Leyen also reiterated the commitment of the United States and EU to ensure that Ukraine has the economic and security assistance its needs, as well as to impose consequences on Russia for its special military operation, the statement said.

In addition, the leaders discussed efforts to accelerate the transition to clean energy economies, the statement said.

