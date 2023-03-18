Biden Discusses Cooperation on Ukraine, Other Issues With Irish Taoiseach - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar discussed continuing support for Ukraine and cooperation on other global issues during a meeting in Washington, the White House said on Friday.

"(Biden and Varadkar) discussed their countries' shared commitment to continue supporting Ukraine," the White House said in a statement. "They also talked about their cooperation on a range of other global issues."

Biden praised Ireland's decision to host approximately 80,000 people who have fled the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.

Biden and Varadkar also reaffirmed their support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and welcomed the Windsor Framework as an important step in preserving the deal's peace dividend, the statement said.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed trade and investment between the United States and Ireland, as well as steps to strengthen their economic resilience, the statement said.

The meeting occurred on St. Patrick's Day, a holiday widely celebrated in Ireland and Irish-American communities.