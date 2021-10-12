Biden Discusses Counterterrorism, Afghanistan Evacuation With G20 Leaders - White House

US President Joe Biden met virtually with the G20 leaders and discussed counterterrorism efforts, including threats emanating from Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) and continuing evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghans from Afghanistan, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden met virtually with the G20 leaders and discussed counterterrorism efforts, including threats emanating from Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) and continuing evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghans from Afghanistan, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden met virtually with G20 Leaders today to discuss Afghanistan," the White House said in a press release. "The Leaders discussed the critical need to maintain a laser-focus on our enduring counterterrorism efforts, including against threats from ISIS-K, and ensuring safe passage for those foreign nationals and Afghan partners with documentation seeking to depart Afghanistan."