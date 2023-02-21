UrduPoint.com

Biden Discusses Energy, Defense Cooperation With Poland's Duda - White House

US President Joe Biden discussed cooperation in the energy and defense sectors during a meeting with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden discussed cooperation in the energy and defense sectors during a meeting with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, the White House said on Tuesday.

"(Biden and Duda) discussed their countries' growing cooperation in the energy sector, including civil nuclear energy, our strong bilateral defense relationship, and the importance of the democratic values that underpin the transatlantic alliance," the White House said in a statement.

The meeting took place as part of a visit by Biden to Warsaw, during which he will also meet with other eastern-flank NATO allies on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Biden praised Poland's efforts to welcome more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees into the country, the statement said.

Biden and Duda also reflected on their shared efforts to support Ukraine, punish Russia and bolster the NATO alliance, the statement said.

