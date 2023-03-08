WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq al Said discussed a range of issues related to the middle East during a call on Tuesday, the White House said.

"The two leaders reaffirmed the longstanding historical ties between our countries and peoples, and discussed mutual efforts to forge a more prosperous, peaceful, and integrated Middle East region," the White House said in a statement.

Biden thanked Sultan Haitham for his leadership and support for the UN-mediated truce in Yemen, the statement said.

Biden also welcomed Oman's recent decision to open its airspace to all civilian aircraft, including those flying to and from Israel, the statement said.

Both leaders committed to strengthening the US-Oman strategic partnership, trade opportunities and cooperation on clean and secure energy, the statement said.