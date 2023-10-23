Open Menu

Biden Discusses Mideast War With Western Allies: White House

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) US President Joe Biden discussed the Israel-Hamas war Sunday with leaders of major Western powers, the White House said, as Israel intensified its attacks on Gaza.

Biden spoke with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, the White House said.

"The leaders reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians," a White House readout of the discussions said.

It said the leaders discussed their own citizens trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, "in particular those wishing to leave Gaza."

Fighting raged unchecked and scores more were killed in air strikes by Israel in Gaza as the humanitarian situation in the enclave worsened.

Another convoy of 17 aid trucks arrived in Gaza as the Hamas-run territory faced "catastrophic" shortages.

Hamas militants stormed across the border into Israel on October 7, launching a raid that killed at least 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has hit back with a relentless bombing campaign which has so far killed more than 4,600 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The readout said the Western leaders voiced commitment to coordinate "to ensure sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance required to meet humanitarian needs."

They also pledged close diplomatic coordination "to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace."

In addition to Biden, those on the call included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said.

