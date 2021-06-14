Biden Discusses Plans for Putin Summit With Polish President - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the sidelines of the NATO summit and discussed the alliance's defense and deterrence agenda as well as plans for an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said on Monday.

"The President reiterated his support for NATO's strengthened defense and deterrence agenda and his resolute commitment to the defense of allies on NATO's eastern flank, including Poland. He discussed his plans for the upcoming summit with President Putin," the White House said.