Biden Discusses Russia, Middle East in Telephone Call With NATO Chief - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) President Joe Biden in a call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed his intent to work with US allies on mutual security matters including Russia, Iraq and Afghanistan, the White House said in a readout on Tuesday.

"The President thanked the Secretary General for his steadfast leadership of the Alliance, and conveyed his intention to consult and work with allies on the full range of shared security concerns, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Russia," the readout said.

Both leaders also discussed the US commitment to collective defense and strengthening transatlantic security, the readout said.