UrduPoint.com

Biden Discusses Ukraine Aid, China Challenges With Irish Taoiseach - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Biden Discusses Ukraine Aid, China Challenges With Irish Taoiseach - White House

US President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar discussed issues including continued support for Ukraine and challenges posed by China during a meeting in Dublin, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar discussed issues including continued support for Ukraine and challenges posed by China during a meeting in Dublin, the White House said on Thursday.

"(Biden and Varadkar) discussed US-Irish cooperation on a range of global issues, including food security, the challenges posed by the People's Republic of China, and our continued support for Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

The leaders underscored the strong and historic connection between the US and Irish governments and peoples, including trade and investment links, the statement said.

Biden and Varadkar also marked the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and reaffirmed their steadfast support for preserving and expanding its peace dividend, the statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine China White House Leo Dublin Ireland Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian Delegation to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cub ..

Russian Delegation to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua at End of April - ..

7 minutes ago
 IMF, Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Review ..

IMF, Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Review of Economic Reform Program - ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' if Spied On Am ..

UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' if Spied On Amid Reported Leaks - Spokespers ..

7 minutes ago
 PMC Wagner Kills 38,000 Fighters From Kiev's Side ..

PMC Wagner Kills 38,000 Fighters From Kiev's Side - Prigozhin

7 minutes ago
 Hungary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid in Spring - L ..

Hungary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid in Spring - Lawmaker

13 minutes ago
 The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Armenia Rea ..

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Re ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.