Biden Discusses Ukraine Aid, European Energy Security in Call With Allies - White House

US President Joe Biden held a video conference call with allies and partners to discuss security and economic aid to Ukraine and efforts to secure European energy supplies, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden held a video conference call with allies and partners to discuss security and economic aid to Ukraine and efforts to secure European energy supplies, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke by video conference today with Allies and partners to underscore continued international support for Ukraine, including through the ongoing provision of security and economic assistance ... The leaders also discussed Russia's weaponization of energy and the need for further coordination to secure sustainable and affordable energy supplies for Europe," the statement said on Thursday.

Participants of the call included Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Scholz, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, according to the statement.

Biden also conveyed to Truss his support for the UK Royal Family amid reports of Queen Elizabeth's declining health, the statement added.