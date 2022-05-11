Biden Discusses Ukraine, China With Italian Counterpart - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden discussed matters on Ukraine, China and Libya with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi during a meeting, a joint readout from the White House said.

"They underscored their continued commitment to pursuing peace by supporting Ukraine and imposing costs on Russia," the release said on Tuesday.

Biden and Draghi also discussed measures about fostering food security and reshaping global energy markets, the release said.

The two leaders also discussed continuing cooperation on shared foreign policy challenges, including those pertaining to China and Libya, according to the release. Biden and Draghi will continue their discussions at the G7 Summit and NATO Summit in June, the release added.