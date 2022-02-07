Biden Discusses Ukraine situation with French President - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden has discussed the Ukraine situation with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone, ahead of the latter's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House informs.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a Sunday statement.

According to the release, Biden and Macron agreed that the two sides will stay in close touch, including in consultation with EU partners and Ukraine.

Macron will meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders are expected to discuss European security, bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.